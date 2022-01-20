New Hazelwood snack company hiring 300 employees

ST. LOUIS – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a new career, you are in luck. A Canada-based manufacturing plant is moving to Hazelwood bringing more than 300 jobs to north county.

8th Avenue Food and Provisions Inc. is in the process of hiring employees to work in its new 250-thousand square foot facility. Workers will prep and package dried fruit and nuts for retail and foodservice customers.

Plant officials say various jobs with good salaries and benefits are available, including opportunities in operations, production, and forklift operators.

For a complete list of openings go to www.8ave.com or text CAREERS TO (314)597-8151.