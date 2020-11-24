New health orders: St. Charles County bars to close at 11:00 pm; Schools adopting new quarantine rules

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Schools will be adopting the Missouri mask mandate and bars will be closing at 11:00 pm under new guidelines from St. Charles County government.

Last week Governor Parson’s State of Missouri COVID-19 Public Health Warning placed St. Charles County in the state’s “Category 1.” This indicates that the area is at extreme risk. This means that the COVID-19 positivity rate is 15 percent or above and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 of 350 or above.

Bars close in surrounding communities in St. Louis County, City, and the Metro East at 11:00 pm. This is sending crowds of people to St. Charles County to go out for drinks or to a nightclub. It is a contributing factor in the spread of COVID-19 in the area according to the St. Charles County Health Department. Authorities are especially worried about Wednesday night. This is because the evening before Thanksgiving is the busiest bar night of the year.

St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman has issued a new public health order. It says that all county restaurants and bars will need to close by 11:00 pm beginning at 12:01 am Wednesday, November 25, until otherwise rescinded.

“St. Charles County Government is working hard to keep our kids in school, keep our young adults out of the bars, and keep all of us out of the hospital,” writes Ehlmann. “It takes everyone, including school officials, and restaurant and bar owners, to stop the spread of this virus.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson asked schools to adopt a mask-mandate on November 12 to keep children who are not positive for COVID-19 in the classroom. It allows teachers and students to stay in the classroom when they are close contact without symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Director of the St. Charles County Department of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, in collaboration with school superintendents, announced the agreement to implement Missouri’s School Reopening and Operating Guidance updates today.

St. Charles County school districts have had their own mask mandates. But the guidance on quarantines is new to schools.