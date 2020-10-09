New hospital admissions increasing in St. Louis area; high across Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are on the rise in St. Louis County as well as Missouri. The hospitals that make up the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 50 new hospital admissions today, that is the most since August 26.

The increase in St. Louis County mirrors an increase for the entire state. The latest state information shows there were 1,303 people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 on October 8. The record number was reached the day before with 1,352.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, said this trend is troubling as we approach flu season.

The task force released data showing new COVID admissions per a population of 100K. The counties with the highest percentage where rural areas like Washington, Reynolds, and Madison Counties in Missouri.

Dr. Garza said the data is concerning but the mitigation strategies he’s been discussing for months will help drive down the transmission.