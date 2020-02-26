New hotel opens across from Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The new Live! by Loew’s Hotel in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium is officially open for business.



They’ve already checked in their first guests and some might think this is baseball heaven.



There are 216 rooms with the views of downtown St. Louis and the ballpark. They have the room numbers written on the floor the same way they do on the outfield wall. They also have metal prints that show the evolution of the Cardinals logo.

While the hotel may be a hit with Cardinals fans, many say it’s a big win for the city of St. Louis, since it will create jobs and promote tourism.