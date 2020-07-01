New Illinois texting and driving laws in effect heading into holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD Ill. – Those planning on traveling for Fourth of July weekend may want to stay off their phones while driving once two new texting and driving laws take effect in Illinois July 1.

A news release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says the two new laws will strengthen the consequences of drivers in Illinois who seriously injure others because of texting and driving.

“Drivers who are negligent by texting and driving or disregarding pedestrians are putting others in grave danger. I urge drivers never to text while driving and to always be mindful of yielding to pedestrians.” – Secretary of State Jesse White

The first law, Public Act 101-0090, amends the Illinois Vehicle Code by establishing a 12-month license suspension and a minimum fine of $1,000 for a motorist who, while texting and driving, causes great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement to another person.

Under the second law, Public Act 101-0470 amends the IVC by establishing a 12-month license suspension for a motorist who, while violating the right-of-way at crosswalks and in school zones, causes serious injury to another person.

Distracted driving continues to be a major traffic safety issue nationally. Secretary White and the Illinois Department of Transportation hope these laws will make drivers think twice about the life-and-death decisions they make behind the wheel.