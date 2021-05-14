New law to give local prosecutors voice in speaking up about wrongful convictions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– If Governor Parson signs Senate Bill 53, it will bring big changes to addressing wrongful conviction cases.

Dana Mulhauser became chief of the newly started Conviction and Incident review unit at the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in December of 2019.

Put simply, her job is to review police use of force incidents and possible wrongful convictions.

Until Senate Bill 53, Mulhauser could only do so much to address wrongful convictions. Those convicted currently have to file the legal appeal themselves, and then have the Attorney General decide if there was enough for a case. Now, local prosecutors have a voice.

“So if a prosecutor discovers that someone has been wrongfully convicted for the first time they can file a motion in the court where the person was convicted and say this is wrong,” said Mulhauser.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said prosecutors take an oath to ensure justice, and justice isn’t just putting people in jail it is also making sure innocent people don’t lose their freedom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News