BRENTWOOD, Mo — The Brentwood Police Department partnered with Flock Safety to bring a new type of camera to the community. The Automatic License Plate Readers are going up in several locations. They will be used to help identify vehicles and possible crimes.

They are installing five license plate cameras throughout the city. Two more cameras have permits processing. They will be installed by the end of the month.

Flock Safety said that its Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) have helped law enforcement in solving crimes in the past. The ALPRs have captured computer-readable images of license plates. This allows law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars. Or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

The technology built into the the camera’s software allows for police to search by vehicle characteristics. If the police are looking for a violent crime suspect, and they have the vehicle description. The system allows police to plug in that vehicle’s physical distraction into the system. These cameras might be able to identify the vehicle last known direction of travel.

Brentwood the current cameras are:

Northbound and southbound at McKnight just south of 64/40 Wrenwood westbound into Brentwood Forest Eager eastbound just before the Promenade Eager westbound from I-170.

The additional cameras will be installed at Brentwood Blvd:

I-64 Southbound Hanley at Musick southbound