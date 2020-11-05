New medical marijuana dispensary opening in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS – BeLeaf Medical is preparing to open Missouri’s latest medical marijuana dispensary Friday.

The state has granted licenses to 192 medical dispensaries.

Swade Cannabis Dispensary will be the first of BeLeaf’s Medical five medical-marijuana dispensaries in Missouri and is among four other dispensaries located in St. Peters.

BeLeaf Medical has been awarded 3 cultivation licenses, 2 manufacturing licenses and 5 dispensary licenses all in the greater St. Louis area.

“We have five dispensary locations, The Grove, on Cherokee Street, on Delmar Boulevard, and in Ellisville, all under the Swade Cannabis Dispensary branch said Kevin Riggs, President of Swade Cannabis.

The new dispensary opens at 10 a.m. Friday at 146 Jungermann Road. Hours this week are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Owners say permanent days and hours will be determined at a later date.

Friday, medical-marijuana cardholders will be able to purchase marijuana products made from flower oils and resins, in addition to CBD products and merchandise. Other marijuana products such as topicals, edibles, and concentrates will be available at the end of the year.

“We’re excited to provide the patients and the customers and the state of Missouri with a great product selection everything from drinks to sodas, candies, and vapes ” Riggs explained.

To access and purchase products from Swade Cannabis dispensary, you must have a Missouri medical marijuana card and Missouri ID.

