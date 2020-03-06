New medical school to train doctors to work in poor areas

ST. LOUIS – A new four-year medical school in St. Louis will focus on training doctors who will work in poor urban and rural areas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Puerto Rico-based Ponce Health Sciences University is making an $80 million commitment to develop the new campus in north St. Louis.

Construction will begin later this year with a freshman class of 150 in the fall of 2022. Ponce President David Lenihan told the newspaper that the goal is to provide opportunities for minority and low-income students who fail to get a spot in a traditional medical school but show promise to succeed.

