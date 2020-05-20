New Missouri coronavirus map and dashboard detail spread of the virus

The Missouri Department of Health is providing a new interactive map and dashboard of coronavirus cases in the state. The new tool provides information on demographics, locations of cases, and rates of hospitalizations. See the new dashboard here.

Governor Parson shared this statement about the dashboard to his Facebook page:

“I know there have been some concerns over data reporting and delays, and I just want to point out how important it is for us to make sure this data is accurate. We want Missourians to have access to the data and information we’re using to make decisions as we work through the recovery process. The dashboard is a great representation of the trends we’ve been seeing across the state driving our decision to reopen, and I encourage you to use this to stay informed and up-to-date on the situation in Missouri.” Gov. Parson