New Missouri maps add context to coronavirus case numbers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It can be difficult to visualize what the outbreak of coronavirus means for your neighborhood. There are a lot of numbers that are posted every day and keeping track of where you live on the “curve” is different for everyone.

Saint Louis University assistant professor Christopher Prener, Ph.D, is keeping track of local coronavirus cases. He has summarized the latest local data provided by the New York Time’s COVID-19 project, the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County. The charts and maps can help you keep track of the outbreak in the region. You can see all of his interactive maps here.

Here are a sample of his maps and charts: