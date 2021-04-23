New nationwide suicide hotline means changes for some phone owners

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – There will be a big change for people who live in certain area codes in Missouri and Illinois. Starting Saturday, April 24, 2021, you may want to begin practicing dialing ten-digit phone numbers, the area code plus the number.

A lot of people are just learning about the new dialing system for those in 35 states including Missouri and Illinois.

If you have these area codes in Missouri: 314, 417, 660, 816, or the Illinois area codes: 618, 309, 708, it’s time to practice dialing all ten digits.

This is all because of a new national suicide hotline that goes into service in the future. People with mental health challenges will soon be able to call 9-8-8 anywhere in the United States for help.

Chief Clinical Officer at Behavioral Health Response Dr. Bart Andrews said he strongly supports the nationwide hotline.

“It’s incredibly exciting because for years crisis services and suicide prevention services have been unrecognized and undervalued,” Andrews said.

Andrews said Behavioral Health Response is 1 of 160 agencies that currently supports the national suicide hotline and will continue to do so after the 9-8-8 number goes into effect.

“You make it easier for people to call you, get more calls, which is what we want,” Andrews said. We want to make it easier for people in crisis to reach out.”

He said some people having a mental crisis have been calling 9-1-1, now they will have 9-8-8 which gets them directly to the person they need.

“We don’t need law enforcement and ambulances responding to most behavior health crises. By calling 9-8-8, you’re going to get a trained clinician who knows how to help you,” Andrews said.

In the future, you may also need to reprogram devices that use a phone line including fax machines, fire, burglar or security alarm systems, and speed dialers.

If you try to use only seven digits in late October, you’ll get a recording telling you to dial all ten.

The change is necessary to make the new 9-8-8 system work nationwide

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News