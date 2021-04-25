New outdoor concert series at City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS – A new outdoor concert series is underway in Midtown St. Louis and a new artist is taking the stage tonight. It is going on at City Foundry and there are COVID precautions in place.
The City Foundry is a new entertainment and shopping district near Ikea and the St. Louis University campus.
Sunday’s performers are Bayou in the Lou and Funky Butt Brass Band and Big Chief.
The event starts at 3 PM. Ticket prices range from $10 to $45.
The next concert will be Thursday with musical guest Sean Canan’s Voodoo.
The concert series will feature mostly local and regional acts. It runs through June 23.