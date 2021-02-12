New photos: Police believe robbery suspects connected to 7 other crimes

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released pictures from a recent robbery at a Quick Trip. The detectives believe the suspects in that hold-up could be connected to six other recent robberies and thefts.
Police say on February 10, three men robbed a Quick Trip on 904 S. Vandeventer around 5 A.M. The officers say the men walked behind the counter and took money from the register.
One of the suspects reportedly pushed and slapped an employee. The suspects took off in a 4-door grey sedan that is possibly a 2002 Hyundai Sonata with a black front bumper. The car was driven by a third suspect.
Police believe the February 10 robbery could be connected to the following crimes:
- Feb. 4 – Robbery at Boost Mobile– one suspect posed as a customer while second shoved employee and took money from register
- Jan. 24- Stealing at Metro PCS – three suspects walked behind the counter, took the cash registers
- Jan. 16- Robbery at High Low Cafe – Suspect forced way through door at closing time, flashed gun, asked for money, rummaged through employee’s purse, and touched her inappropriately. Victim is accused of stealing phone and leaving in victim’s Toyota Prius.
- Jan. 16- Stealing at Walgreens– three suspects accused of entering store, one suspect jumped over counter, grabbed register and left
- Jan. 8- Stealing a Walgreens- Two suspects entered the store, jumped behind the counter, and took off with the register.
- Jan. 7 – Stealing at Metro PCS– one suspect walked behind the counter and took money, both then left the store