CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A new pickleball club is in the works for Chesterfield.

The Real Dill Pickleball Club is planned for The District near the Chesterfield Outlets.

Organizers say the facility is a first-of-its-kind pickleball sports entertainment venue. It is expected open in the summer of 2023.

Real Dill will offer up to 12 pickleball courts available on a reservation-basis. The courts will be designed for both competitive and recreational pickleball players.

Organizers say the Real Dill is planning to host tournaments while offering social and competitive leagues. The latest renderings show plans for outdoor and indoor courts. There will also be opportunities for pickleball lessons and private instruction.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help facilitate the growth of pickleball by building inclusive clubs that encourage real social connectivity,” said Todd Reed, Managing Partner of Aimwell Development Co, a real estate company behind the launch of Real Dill. “The Real Dill is a hospitable environment where the pickleball community can grow their network of players and drive their competitive and social spirit.”

The District is one of two sites chosen for the first Real Dill locations in the nation. For more information on the Real Dill Pickleball Club, click here.