New poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new poll out Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination just days before the Missouri presidential primary on March 10.

According to a Nexstar/Emerson College poll, a final ballot test of Missouri respondents found 48.1% of voters would choose Biden, with 43.7% voting for Sanders. The margin of error is +/- 4.7%

While a number of Democratic candidates will be on the ballot next Tuesday, the race is effectively down to these two with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the race earlier on Thursday.

Among final ballot respondents who didn't choose Biden or Sanders, 6.3% said they would vote for someone else, while 1.8% chose U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

While there's been a flurry of activity with Democratic hopefuls recently dropping out, this poll found that a majority of voters made up their minds before Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer suspended their campaigns. Results show that 30.9% decided some time within the last week, as opposed to 61.6% who decided before that.

Respondents said health care is the single most important issue when deciding on a candidate, with 27.3% voting it as the top issue. That was followed by the environment at 15.6%, social issues at 15.2% and the economy at 13.1%.

On the topic of healthcare, voters say Sanders has the best policy with 43% followed by Biden with 40%. Also, 60% of those polled say they do not believe the United States is prepared to control the Coronavirus. They were also asked if Medicaid expansion in Missouri does enough for children in poverty. Of those polled, 57% said no, while 26% said they were unsure.

Of those polled statewide, participants were evenly split between men and women. The majority said they were Democrats or Independents. When it came to ethnicity, 70% of voters identified themselves as White/Caucasian while 20% were Black/African.