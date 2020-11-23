New pop-up ‘Off The Wall Burgers’ restaurant by Mission Taco Joint opens in Kirkwood

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A new pop-up burger restaurant is coming to Kirkwood. Mission Taco Joint is opening a temporary take-out only option called “Off The Wall Burgers.” The new pop-up restaurant will be open for the next few weeks. The owners say it is a creative solution to help stay open while new St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

“We have a test kitchen inside of our Kirkwood location for fun pop-up menus like this, but we haven’t had the chance to utilize the space yet due to the pandemic,” writes chef and co-owner Jason Tilford.

This isn’t the first restaurant to launch a new concept during the pandemic. Baileys’ Restaurants is embracing the ghost kitchen trend with Wing Ding Dong. The new concept focuses on chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches. It operates from Baileys’ Range in Downtown St. Louis.

“I was a skater kid growing up so the name is in reference to Vans shoes slogan from back in the day. We grew up on the West Coast so the menu is your classic boardwalk eats – smashburgers, Philly, corn dog, Coney Island Dog and more,” writes Tilford.

Off the Wall Burgers is located at Mission Taco Joint’s Kirkwood location at 105 E. Jefferson Ave. Orders may be placed online or by calling Mission Taco Joint Kirkwood at 314-666-5757.