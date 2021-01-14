New prepared meals available with “Restaurant Selections by Schnucks”

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is rolling out a new prepared meals program called “Restaurant Selections by Schnucks”

The grocer said they will begin adding the program to their stores this month through March. They plan to have their entrees rotate bi-monthly starting with January and February’s theme of “Eat Good to Feel Great.” Items available under this theme are roasted salmon fillets, pork roast, turkey stuffed peppers, turkey meatloaf and chicken breasts.

In March and April the menu theme will have a focus on Mediterranean and Italian dishes such as linguine carbonara, sausage and peppers, pork osso bucco and chicken scallopini. All of the meals also come with a variety of sides.

The themes will continue to change throughout the year with May and June being barbeque themed, July and August will have southwest themed items, September and October will be Pan Asian themed and in November and December the theme will be comfort food.