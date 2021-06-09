New Primate Canopy Trails to open at St. Louis Zoo in July

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Zoo is set to open its new Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails next month. The zoo announced today it received a leadership gift from the Riney family for the first-of-its-kind primate habitat.

Zoo leaders say this is an amazing and unique exhibit that will help the zoo connect people to animals like never before.

The Primate Canopy Trails has been under construction since 2019 and is a 35,000 square-foot outdoor expansion of the Primate House.

The $13 million exhibit consists of eight new outdoor homes for primates which include; lemurs, Old World monkeys, and New World monkeys.

There will also be climbing structures that allow guests to explore the forest canopy next to the animals.

Many of the primates living at the Primate House have never had access to the outdoors until now. The Primate House, which was built in 1925 and renovated in 1977, had few outdoor habitats available for use by only some of the species over the years.

This exhibit is made possible by the generosity of many donors, including contributions from the Michael and Quirsis Riney Family Foundation, the Estate of Rudolph L. Wise, and the Dana Brown Charitable Trust.

