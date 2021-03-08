New project launches today called “Trash Free St. Louis”

ST. LOUIS – A year-long pilot project to keep area waterways free of trash and debris launched Monday called “Trash Free St. Louis.”
Conservation groups will install trash traps in Deer Creek Park in Maplewood, Heman Park in University City, and River Des Peres Park in St. Louis. The monitoring program is the first of its kind in the St. Louis area.
It will remove in-stream litter and work to stop it at its source.
To kick off the project, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia will be part of a short litter pick-up event at 10:00 a.m. Monday.