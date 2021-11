ST. LOUIS — The Boathouse at Forest Park is getting a makeover.

The landmark restaurant announced it will install a new deck overlooking Post-Dispatch Lake, as well as renovated bathrooms by spring of 2022.

Boathouse fans can also look forward to table service and a new winter menu that will debut in the coming days. The restaurant is also bringing back Brunch with Santa this December.

For more information, visit www.boathousestl.com.