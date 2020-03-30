New restrictions concerning St. Louis city`s parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis City has enacted new restrictions concerning sports and rec facilities at its parks.

Starting Sunday morning, the city's tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball and handball courts, pickleball courts, and roller rinks will be closed to the public until April 22.

“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

In addition, golf carts have been temporarily banned at the Probstein and Highlands golf courses in Forest Park in order to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus through touching of shared surfaces. Anybody who wants to play golf will simply have to walk the course while maintaining social distance guidelines.

The city will install 30 electronic message boards throughout the park system to alert the public to these changes.

Last Friday, the city temporarily closed all public playgrounds to prevent further COVID-19 exposure.