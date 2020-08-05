New safety protocols in place to help with in-person dentist visits

ST. LOUIS – People may be putting off tooth problems during COVID, but there are certain things you shouldn’t ignore.

Dr. Alan Gluskin, the president of the American Association of Endodontists, says if a toothache wakes you up from a sound sleep or if the temperature of your food provokes a toothache, then it is an emergency.

Endodontists are specialists who focus on root canal treatments and saving teeth.

There are new safety standards and sterilization in place at endodontic offices to urge people to avoid emergency rooms and urgent cares for tooth emergencies.

One tool endodontists have been using for decades is a rubber dam. It is a piece of rubber that goes around a tooth and blocks aerosols in a patients mouth.