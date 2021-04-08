New safety protocols to know for Cardinals games this season

ST. LOUIS – Planning to attend a Cardinals game this season? It’s important you know the new safety protocols.

All tickets are accessible on your phone and will be scanned from your phone as you walk in. You will be directed to the gate closest to your seats to enter and exit.

Masks are required when in line and in the stadium. You are required to have it on if you are not actively eating or drinking.

No bags or purses are allowed this season. They are trying to avoid as much contact with outside objects as possible to limit the potential spread of COVID.

Fans cannot use cash. You have to use your debit or credit card to make purchases inside. No vendors will be in the stands either.