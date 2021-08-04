New Save A Lot music video shot in St. Louis; directed by MTV VMA winner

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis based Save A Lot released a new, catchy music video that showcases the energy and spirit the grocer brings to its hometown stores. The “Like, A Lot A Lot” song also focuses on the company’s brand refresh and store remodeling efforts.

The video was shot earlier this summer at a Save A Lot on Union and Page. It is part of the company’s “Like, A Lot A Lot” campaign. The campaign is geared towards broadening Save A Lot’s audience reach and appeal while highlighting its savings.

The discount grocery chain partnered with director Drew Kirsch for the video. He was the winner of the MTV VMA “Video of the Year” award for his work on Taylor Swift’s “Need to Calm Down.”

The video features vocals by three up-and-coming singers and hip-hop artists – Tamara Bubble, Leon Evans, and Sarai.

There is also an appearance by local celebrity Mr. Gary of “Them Yo People”. The video also includes a marching band and shoppers dancing throughout the store.

The company’s campaign is also part of an effort to brings the “Lot Dot” to life, the dot prominently featured in Save A Lot’s logo. The “Lot Dot” is also the inspiration behind the brand’s new music video