New St. Louis CITY SC stadium renderings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC lead architects released new stadium renderings Wednesday morning.

The Major League Soccer stadium is being built by Snow Kreilich Architects and HOK and construction partners MAK.

St. Louis CITY SC Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek said the pandemic has “validated a lot of [their] strategy,” which includes mobile-first, frictionless, contactless, and personalization inside the stadium.

“A lot of our peers across other leagues and stadiums are trying to retrofit their stadiums to get to that north star. We get to build a stadium with that from the beginning,” Sebek said.

HOK Design & Senior Principal Eli Hoisington said the stadium has two concourses which will allow for different flows in and out of the stadium to not overcrowd one area over another.

There will be entries on the 22nd Street side and direct access to suites for suite-holders.

The East Plaza will be North of Market. It will have access to stadium functions and will promote non-game day activites.

They have added pitch level loge boxes, which will combine “the intimacy of stadium box seats and upscale amenities of an Executive Suite.”

Another addition includes the upper-level outdoor terraces with views of the field and the downtown St. Louis skyline.

The stadium is on track to finish in 2022.

