New St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new map plotting coronavirus cases by zip code has been released by St. Louis County. The County's dashboard says that there are currently 781 cases, with 41 reported in the last 24 hours. So far there have been six deaths in St. Louis County. See a map of all cases in Missouri here.





There are at least five new deaths in the St. Louis area detailed in the latest coronavirus numbers. Two of the deaths happening in St. Charles County. Information on those cases being released from the St. Charles County Health Department.

Missouri is officially reporting more than 1,800 hundred cases this morning. There have been at least 26 deaths so far in Missouri.

Illinois is up to nearly 7,700 cases with 157 deaths. That's a jump of more than 700 cases and 16 new deaths from the day before.

St. Charles County now has 129 confirmed cases. The two new deaths are a woman in her 70's and a man in his 50's The man was a resident at the frontier health and rehab facility. He is the third person to die from coronavirus at that center.

Jefferson County has also seen it's first death now from COVID 19, a woman in her 80's who was hospitalized.

There are now 54 cases in Jefferson County. Franklin County now has 24 cases. Lincoln County is reporting 16. St. Francois County has 11 cases, Warren County has 7, and the state reports three cases in Saint Genevieve County.

In the metro-east, another death has been reported in St. Clair County, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. That is the third coronavirus death in St. Clair County.

Illinois State reports now show 55 cases there. Madison county is up to 30 cases this morning. Randolph county is dealing with 15 cases. There are nine cases in Clinton county. Monroe County has six cases and bond county has three.