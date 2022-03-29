ST. LOUIS–Visitors to Enterprise Center events will notice a new concessions option starting with Wednesday’s Elton John concert, as Shake Shack joins the list of available food options at the arena.

Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer in New York City in 2004. The chain has become popular around the country and now includes locations in St. Louis and Ladue. A Chesterfield Valley location is currently under construction and the company has plans for an outlet in Des Peres.

“Over the last several years, we have made it a priority to provide a more diverse array of quality food offerings for our fans,” Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center said in a news release. “The addition of the ever-popular Shake Shack further enhances this progress and joins a stellar line-up of local restaurant partners and other fan favorites.”

“We’ve been dreaming about this opportunity since first bringing Shake Shack to St. Louis, and it’s an honor to serve our burgers, shakes and fries alongside so many other outstanding food options at Blues games and concerts,” Meyer said in the release.