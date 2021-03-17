New strategy to boost COVID vaccination in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- For the first time during the vaccination stage of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, St. Louis County is organizing mass vaccination events targeting specific zip codes not just by location, but in registration as well.

County Executive Sam Page Tuesday announced that mass vaccination events scheduled for March 20, from 9 A.M. until 7 P.M at the North County Recreation Complex (2577 Redman Ave), and March 25 at the Metro North Fire District (1815 Chambers Road), from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm will be available exclusively to eligible people living in one of 17 North St. Louis County ZIP codes. The goal is to boost vaccination levels in predominantly African-American communities, which have been disproportionally impacted by the virus.

“Vaccine participation is lower in North County, specifically in areas generally where African-Americans live, and this is not surprising to us,” Page said at a briefing Tuesday morning. “Historically, barriers have been placed on some parts of our community so that health care access is limited.”

According to county figures, the death rate among Black or African-Americans due to COVID is 232.6 per 100,000 people, while white deaths are at 208.4.

Statewide, of those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 7.2 percent identify as Black or African-American, compared to 17 percent white or 42.2 who identify as multi-racial.

St. Louis County needed state permission to use this approach. A state health department spokesperson says a targeted approach for registering patients is being used in Kansas City this week for the Mega Mass Vaccination events at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday and that the state is working with African-American doctors and publications targeting minority audiences to educate about the vaccine and how to get access to it.

“North County has always been in the heart of this so it makes sense to me, even from the beginning it should have focused on the areas hit hardest,” Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones told FOX2 after the announcement. Jones is also part of a county outreach panel trying to push the vaccine message.

“It’s the job of people like myself and other leaders to let people know that this is a safe process, this is very much needed in our community. If we ever want to get back to some kind o f sense of normalcy–we’ll never be totally the same again, but some sense of normalcy, we’ll take mass individuals getting the vaccine and I’m going to to keep preaching that,” Jones said.

Vaccine hesitancy has historically been an issue in African-American communities, and Jones said he heard from people about that when he received his own vaccine, which is why educating the community is so important. But the stories of people having to drive hours away to get vaccinated haven’t helped the cause to date.

“I meet a ton of people all the time who are begging and looking for ways to get the vaccine so we just have to get those people taken care of because what happens if you have people that want it, if they don’t have access to it and can’t get it, that’s frustrating as well and you hope they don’t change their mind between the process of being vaccinated.” Jones said.

Participants for the vaccine at the targeted events need to be registered through St. Louis County, and must be part of the tiers currently eligible to receive the vaccine.