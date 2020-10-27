New study shows, Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Could aspirin become the first over the counter treatment for covid-19? Scientists are looking into the possibility.

According to researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine hospitalized patients already taking aspirin were 47-percent less likely to die from the virus.

Patients taking aspirin were also 43-percent less likely to be admitted to the ICU and 44-percent less likely to need ventilators.

Researchers say further study is needed through random clinical trials. If the findings are confirmed, aspirin could be the first over-the-counter medication for COVID-19 treatment.