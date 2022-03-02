New study shows decline in lung cancer deaths

ST. LOUIS — Don Sabol smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for more than forty years. A lung cancer screening revealed Sabol, a retired Navy petty officer had lung cancer.

The good news is the cancer was detected early and Sabol says his surgeon removed all of it.

“I have to go in and do follow-up scans to make sure it doesn’t come back, but in their opinion, it’s cured,” Sabol smiled.

A new study from the American Cancer Society shows major progress in the fight against lung cancer, a disease that causes more deaths than any other type of cancer, including breast, colon, and prostate cancers.



Research shows there are more lung cancer survivors than ever before. Matt Flory with the American Cancer Society says the study’s results are encouraging.



“We’re seeing a really exciting trend which is fewer deaths from lung cancer,” said Flory.



That good news can be attributed to the fact that more cases of lung cancer are being diagnosed early thanks to lung cancer screenings.



“That’s contributing to higher survival rates,” Flory added.

The American Cancer Society estimates 5,690 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in Missouri this year and 3,200 will die from the disease. Flory says early detection is key.



Experts say screenings are covered by Medicare ad by many private insurance plans. For more information about cancer and cancer screenings go to www.cancer.org