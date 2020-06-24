New summer food program helping feed vulnerable students

ST. LOUIS – A new summer food program is helping provide meals to students who are vulnerable to hunger this summer.

Appetite 4 Humanity was created by a group of local entrepreneurs and professionals who saw a need for students vulnerable to hunger in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. Within their first week, they fed over 1,800 children. They are expected to feed over two thousand children by the end of this week.

“We have a lot of students and kids who are displaced. They depend on full nutritional meals, full balanced breakfasts, and lunch while they’re at school, and so we wanted to fill that gap this summer,” said Stacey Pugh, the program coordinator for Appetite 4 Humanity.

Six sites–soon to be seven–are active every Tuesday and Thursday. Volunteers in the mornings to unload trucks, organize the giving tables, and then safely distribute the food to families in need through a drive-by drop off.

Each family receives fresh fruit, a gallon of milk, oatmeal, cereal, grits, and a box that includes meals for the week per child in their household.

Appetite 4 Humanity serves multiple diverse communities. St. Louis Juntos is an organization that disseminates information for the local Spanish speaking community and runs three of the six Appetite 4 Humanity sites.

Executive Director of St. Louis Juntos Lourdes Trevino Bailon says her community feels connected through the program.

“I think that the fact that we are able to speak in their language and talk to them and tell them hey, we’re out here come and see us. We’re here to help you,” Bailon said. “They’ve sent emails and messages and they tell us how happy they are and how much we’ve helped. They are super grateful for Appetite 4 Humanity.”

STL Juntos actually ran out of meals at the Overland site in the first 20 minutes on their first active day.

Other sites include: Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Urban Sprouts, Tiffany Community Center, Mystic Grille: Main Hub, Eagle Schools – EAGLE Prep: Gravois Park, STL Juntos – Zion Methodist Church, and 100 Black Men.

Appetite 4 Humanity is looking to partner with more local organizations and bring on volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved you can visit www.appetite4humanity.com.