New task force to stop crime crossing the river into Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A new crime task force will focus on preventing crime from, “flowing across the river into Madison County.” State’s Attorney Tom Haine also says that representatives from federal, state, local law enforcement will meet to stop people from using the highways to cross state lines to commit crimes.
“We must have a safe community, and I believe preventing cross-river crime is Madison County law enforcement’s most important fight right now,” writes Haine.
The task force’s first meeting will be on Friday. Their focus will be to come up with practical solutions that they can implement by this summer.