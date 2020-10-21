New tool will allow you to look up polling place wait times across 230 locations in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The November election is approaching quickly, with less than two weeks time, it’s important to know the dates and deadlines if you are voting in St. Louis County.



The deadline for registering to vote has passed. Voters can still update their name and address at this site or any polling place on election day.

For in-person voting on election day, November 3, voters can vote at any polling place in the County between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.



Voters can check polling wait times on election day by using a web application developed by The Board of Elections Staff.

It allows users to look up the current wait time at all 230 polling places. You can also find a polling place with a shorter wait time.

You can get that information on the Board of Elections website.

Starting October 22nd: four satellite sites in the County will open for Absentee In-Person.

The sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 1st.

There will be extended hours will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th and October 31st and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd.

Absentee In-Person voting is also available at the Board of Elections following the same schedule as the satellite sites.

You can find out where the four satellite sites are on the Board of Elections website.

