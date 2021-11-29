New Train song and frontman in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Tahoe’

Hallmark’s latest movie Christmas in Tahoe premiered Sunday night and it is inspired by the Christmas album by the group Train.

Train frontman Pat Monahan is in the movie. Monahan said on Instagram that it has been a dream of his to bring the album to life. He said the group also has a brand new Christmas song in the movie called “Mittens”. He also performs “Shake Up Christmas”.



Christmas in Tahoe is about a woman’s efforts to save her family hotels’ Christmas show. Hallmark says a talent booker must ask her ex-boyfriend, a now-famous lead guitarist of a band, for help to save the show. The ex fired her as the band’s manager years earlier.

The show also stars Laura Osnes, Lyle Selig, and George Lopez.

The movie will also air:

Thursday, December 2, 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 4, 4:00 PM

Tuesday, December, 7 10:00 PM

Sunday, December, 12 12:00 PM

Friday, December, 17 2:00 PM

Sunday, December, 26 10:00 AM

You can learn more about the show Christmas in Tahoe on Hallmark’s website. You can find out more about Train’s Christmas album and merchandise here.