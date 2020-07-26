New trial ordered for woman convicted of murder-for-hire

AURORA, Ill. – An Illinois appeals court has decided that an Aurora woman convicted of hiring someone to kill her ex-boyfriend must receive a new trial.

Maricela Arciga, 33, was found guilty in July 2014 of solicitation of murder for hire and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports that a state appellate court this week found Arciga did not have a fair trial, including her attorney’s failure to present evidence that she did not have a criminal history.

The court ordered that she receive a new trial in Kane County. No date has been set.