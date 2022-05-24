ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is among 10 landmarks featured in the latest line of stamps from the United States Postal Service.

USPS recently released a new line of Forever stamps known as the “Mighty Mississippi” in celebration of the Mississippi River. USPS introduced the new stamps Monday morning during a ceremony in Memphis.

The portfolio of stamps consists of 10 photographs, each representing a state along the course of the river. With five rows of two stamps each, USPS says the pane’s arrangement corresponds to the states’ north-south and west-east sequence.

“In addition to its many recreational and natural attributes, the Mississippi is also the backbone of the U.S. economy — serving as a riparian superhighway, transporting more than 175 million tons of freight annually,” said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Service’s chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official. “We continue the Postal Service’s tradition of celebrating our nation’s wonderful heritage with the dedication of 10 truly special Forever stamps honoring the Mighty Mississippi.”

Missouri is represented by Evan Spiler’s photo of the Gateway Arch and the St. Louis skyline at sundown. In the stamp representing Illinois, a sailboat passes limestone bluffs adorned with fall foliage. Walter Blackledge took the photo at an undisclosed location in Illinois.

The Mississippi River is often referred to as America’s backbone. From Minnesota to Mississippi, the river flows across 10 states more than 2,300 miles.

You can purchase the new set “Mighty Mississippi” stamps for $5.80 at your local USPS store, online or by phone at 844-737-7826.