Legendary greenhouse growing new poinsettia named after Millstadt man

MILLSTADT, Ill. — A brand new variety of the poinsettia plant is here just in time for the holidays, and it’s named after a legendary horticulturist from Millstadt, Illinois.

The “Norwin Orange” poinsettia gets its name from Norwin Heimos, the founder of N.G. Heimos Greenhouses in Millstadt. He passed away in February at the age of 90.

In 1994, Heimos discovered a new pink poinsettia, and the company Dümmen Orange purchased it from him. Dümmen Orange named the new “Norwin Orange” poinsettia to honor him earlier this year.

“My dad was the first person that discovered a pink poinsettia sport in a greenhouse,” said Heimos’ daughter Amy Morris, who is the vice president of N.G. Heimos Greenhouses. “He contacted the breeder, who asked them to send it to them. Once he sent it to them, they started multiplying and creating the standard of a pink poinsettia today.”

N.G. Heimos Greenhouses is currently growing the plant. It will be available worldwide during the 2022 holiday season.

“We had the exclusive on it this year, but next year, it’s available to everybody,” said Morris. “Most people recognize it as an orange poinsettia or red poinsettia, but in our hearts, we’ll know it’s a ‘Norwin Orange.'”

The original poinsettia was named after the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett. He introduced the plant to the U.S. in 1820.

N.G. Heimos Greenhouses has been the top grower of poinsettias for the greater St. Louis area for decades, providing up to 2 million plants a year for homes and businesses in the region.