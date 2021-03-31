New venues at Ballpark Village ready for opening day of baseball

ST. LOUIS– Ballpark Village is ready for baseball to return to St. Louis and fans will get to check out its $260 million dollar expansion. There are new shopping and dining venues for guests to check out.
New tenants:
- Arch Apparel– It’s the third location for the local clothing brand known for its St. Louis inspired clothing. There is even an elevated DJ booth that will pump lively tunes into the store for weekend home games.
- Salt + Smoke– The St. Louis BBQ mainstay opens in May at the base of One Cardinal Way. The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating on the first floor and a 2.500 square-foot second-floor observation deck and private event space with views of Busch Stadium.
- Starbucks- One of the newest locations for the world’s largest coffeehouse chain.
There are a few other changes in the last few months. Sports & Social St. Louis opened in 2020. Also, FOX Sports Midwest as become Bally Sports Live!.
