ST. LOUIS – A single web portal opens Tuesday to help renters and landlords in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The website has information on the St. Louis Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Renters can help pay past-due, currently due, and future rent, as well as utilities. Landlords can also get help. There are even video tutorials on the homepage. The city and county are working with a company called LiveStories to get help to renters and landlords. Click here to see if you are eligible.

