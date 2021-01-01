New Year’s day fire leaves 1 in critical condition, firefighter and others with serious injuries

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Investigators are on scene of an apartment complex fire on the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue which has left one victim in critical condition, two residents in serious condition, and a firefighter in serious condition.

It happened after 12:30 Friday afternoon at the River Crest Apartment complex, starting in a unit on the second floor. The cause is unclear. A fire department spokesman tells FOX2 one person was rescued from just outside the unit where the fire started while another victim was rescued from an adjacent unit.

Smoke filled the second floor of the entire complex, which had 32 occupied units at the time of the incident. There was also fire damage to a third floor unit directly above the apartment where the fire started.

Deputy Chief 810C reports: Two occupants #rescued by #firefighters. Three occupants transported; one in critical condition, two in serious/stable condition. One firefighter transported in serious condition.



Fire extinguished. Fire investigators are on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/n6rivA9kWH — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 1, 2021

The fire department did not describe the nature of the injuries.