News conference today: New developments possible in double murder case

ST. LOUIS – Possible new developments could be revealed Thursday morning in the investigation into two murders that authorities think are connected.

Investigators have scheduled a news conference for 10:00 a.m. this morning at the Brentwood Police Department.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into these two killings. Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both shot and killed last Saturday night. The murders happened about an hour apart and not too far from each other.

Police have not found a direct connection between the victims, but they say robbery could be a possible motive and that the same gun may have been used in both crimes.

Crimestoppers is offering a $30,000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to solving the murders.