Nexstar Missouri Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley gives tour of Capitol workspace

JEFFERSON CITY – Nexstar Media Group’s Emily Manley went live on Facebook Thursday to show viewers her workspace inside the Missouri State Capitol.

Manley is the Missouri State Capitol Bureau Reporter for eight different television stations. She has been working in this position for one month.

Her office is on the fifth floor of the Missouri State Capitol building, which is where the rest of the press officers are.

In her Facebook live she showed everyone her office space and how she sets up her live shot.

Manley is from Highland, Illinois, 30 minutes east of downtown St. Louis. She said if you follow her on Facebook and Twitter you will see a lot of her dog, Marley.