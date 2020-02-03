Next round of winter weather to impact the region late Tuesday through Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After a quick taste of spring-like temperatures another system will bring back colder weather and our next round of wintry precipitation. The next storm system is already making its way into the St. Louis region. Spotty showers will develop for Monday night. Widespread rain will be possible on and off through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be falling through the day on Tuesday and will dip down into the 30°s by about noon.

Later on Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, some light icing will be possible west of St. Louis as temperatures fall below freezing. On Wednesday, precipitation will turn into a wintry mix and then eventually all snow. A band of accumulating snow may set up over part of the viewing area. It's still very early to start talking specific accumulations, but part of the region could see up to 3" of snow.