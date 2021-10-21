NFL lawsuit: Judge disqualifies St. Louis attorney; league pays fines over financial records

ST. LOUIS–A St. Louis Circuit Court judge has disqualified one of the attorneys representing St. Louis interests in the lawsuit against the National Football League seeking damages over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

In court filings Thursday, Judge Christopher McGraugh granted a motion to disqualify Robert Blitz, preserving the right to call him as a witness.

Blitz was a key figure in the state’s effort to keep the Rams in St. Louis at the time, working with former A-B exec Dave Peacock on a proposal for a new riverfront stadium. The decision could be appealed.

Court records show that the NFL paid $24,000 in fines earlier this week, handed down by Judge McGraugh after several league owners failed to produce financial disclosures that would be used at trial to determine potential damages.

The judge also ordered the league to pay $25,000 in legal fees.

Up next is a show cause hearing where the NFL lawyers will have to show cause as to why their clients should not be held in contempt of court for not providing those records. That hearing is scheduled for December 3 at 1:30pm.