ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’ll get an update today on building the new headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The NGA West will host a virtual tour of the construction site.

Crews are currently leveling the 97-acre site. That involves moving more than 775-thousand cubic yards of soil which is enough to fill Busch Stadium one-and-a-half times.

They broke ground on the project last November. The new NGA West construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.