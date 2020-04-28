NHL looking at possibility of summer hockey; Blues wants St. Louis to host

ST. LOUIS – The possibility of summer hockey, and maybe even summer hockey in St. Louis is becoming a little clearer.

Our partner at the Post- Dispatch talked with Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong about a plan the NHL commissioner mentioned last week.

Armstrong said the latest possibility would be having four pod cities hosting all of the rest of the NHL games. These four cities would be NHL cities. There would be 8 teams in three of the cities and seven teams in the fourth city. There would be three games played per day in each of the cities.

No fans would attend the games and players and team officials would be lodged in nearby hotels.

The early assumption is that pod cities would be grouped by division. The Blues have 11 games left in their regular season, of those 11, seven are against Eastern Conference teams, two are against Pacific teams, and only two against Central teams. Under the new pod format the Blues probably wouldn’t play those 11 opponents, or at least most of them.

St. Louis has thrown their hat in the ring to be a pod city. Working in our favor is that we are not a COVID-19 hot spot, we have multiple hotels near the Enterprise Center and new practice facilities not far from downtown.

In a text to the Post-Dispatch blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman said, “The Blues are indeed interested. If the NHL pursues this plan when play resumes, we would love for them to consider St. Louis and Enterprise Center to host games.”