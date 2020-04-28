Illinois NHRA drag strip offering a safe alternative to street racing shut during stay-at-home orders

MADISON, Ill. – Three people were arrested after crowds gathered around street races in the streets of St. Louis Sunday. The races were held in multiple locations and lasted until early Monday morning.

There was a safe, legal, way of doing the same thing. Plus, drivers were allowed to use the same track used by the stars of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Their cars can reach speeds of up to 320 mph.

World Wide Technology Raceway’s “Midnight Madness” was an event that welcomed street-legal vehicles. It remains closed after Gov. Pritzker enacted stay-at-home orders for Illinois.