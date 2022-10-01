ST. LOUIS— And just in case there wasn’t enough going on in the world of St. Louis sports. Start your engines. World Wide Technology Raceway welcomes the National Hot Rod Association’s Midwest Nationals today.

It features the fastest cars motorsport has to offer. Three-time top fuel champion Antron Brown will be there. People questioned his ability after he got off to a slow start as an owner and driver.

But heading into this weekend, he’s won three of five races, and he’s second in the standings.