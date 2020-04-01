Nice spring weather has people out walking to stay healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - There definitely are a lot of limitations on our life including where we work out. Gyms are shut down across the st. Louis metro area and the country, but many local parks are still open.

What might have been thought as one of the old school ways to work out a few months ago, is now in trend, and that’s going to the park.

Luckily with spring here, the weather has been helping people stay active in this crazy time.

Of those Fox 2 talked to, this seemingly small thing, is doing big things for them and their families.

“For me, it’s our sanity, I’ll be honest. I’ve got family in New York, We moved here from Spain. A lot of people are locked inside. So, the fact that we still get to be outside in the sun is everything,” said Pari Zutshi, park goer.